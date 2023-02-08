OnePlus 11R 5G Price In India Starts At Rs 39,999: Check Specifications And Availability

OnePlus 11R 5G Price: Global technology brand OnePlus on Tuesday officially launched its new-mid range 11 series smartphone for Indian users. The latest OnePlus 11R 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid Display, a powerful chipset, an efficient cooling system and super-fast charging.

OnePlus 11R 5G Price And Availability

The newly-launched OnePlus 11R 5G will be available in India at Rs 39,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 16+256GB variant. The OnePlus 11R comes in two colour variations: Galactic Silver and Sonic Black. The OnePlus 11R will go on sale in India on February 28 via Amazon and the company’s official website.

“We’re incredibly excited to have launched the OnePlus 11R in New Delhi. The OnePlus 11R takes our signature fast and smooth performance to the next level at an extremely competitive price point," " said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, Senior Vice President and Chief of Product at OPPO and OnePlus.

The OnePlus 11R Specifications

OnePlus 11R showcases a sleek laser-cut silhouette and a glossy finish to match. It comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0, a resolution of 2772*1240 and a 450 PPI. It is certified by SGS Low Blue Light Ex thanks to its advanced technology to reduce display blue light.

The OnePlus 11R is the first OnePlus smartphone to support ADFR 2.0 technology for LTPS display that allows the display’s frame rate to automatically adjust between 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, to fit different usage scenarios.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, which offers faster CPU and GPU speeds with improved efficiency, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM with RAM-Vita technology, and a top-level cooling system offering a 5,177.46 mm2 VC area.

Also, the HyperBoost Gaming Engine works on the OnePlus 11R 5G for a better gaming experience. It involves OnePlus’s latest algorithm, General Performance Adapter Frame Stabilizer 4.0 which actively seeks optimal balance between performance and power consumption to achieve consistently high frame rate during heavy scenes.

The OnePlus 11R comes with a new triple camera system, including the main 50MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP sensor. It is also equipped with the latest iteration of OnePlus in-house algorithm, TurboRAW HDR, to capture scenes with a wide dynamic range.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery under the hood with support for 100W fast charging. The device ships with Android 13 OS out of the box.

