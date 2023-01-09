OnePlus 7 And 7T Series Owners, It is Time To Upgrade: Here’s Why

OnePlus is ending the life cycle of the OnePlus 7 and 7T series which means these devices won’t be getting software updates from now. Multiple reports say that OnePlus has not announced this change but simply edited the device update post on its community forum.

To be fair, OnePlus had already confirmed that the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will be getting two years of OS upgrades and updates, which the company has now fulfilled. OxygenOS 12 is the last version for these devices, which they got recently.

OnePlus has been lax with its software approach, at least for the older models, even though you have the option to install custom ROMs to get the newer versions. But getting official updates is always the preferred choice among buyers when they have to decide on their next phone. The likes of Samsung have mended their strategy and now offer more extended software coverage for their models. The OnePlus 7 series is old but offering two years of software versions is not ideal.

Advertisement

The brand is making the change from 2023 onwards, but those who bought from the company before will feel aggrieved, and we are not sure if they would consider remaining in the OnePlus family for their upgrades or look at other brands that have a more focused approach with software. OnePlus 7 launched with OxygenOS 9 version, while the 7T series came out with the OxygenOS 10 version out of the box.

The last update these phones got was the OxygenOS 12 version, which means the former got an extra year of update, most likely because the company feared backlash from the users, because of its mid-year T upgrade barely 6 months old compared to the vanilla OnePlus 7 series.

Advertisement

Recently, OnePlus has tried to do away with the mid-year flagship strategy and now prefers to have a vanilla and a Pro model like other brands in the segment. Having said that, we did see the OnePlus 10T launching in 2022, while the OnePlus 11 5G is supposed to be a mix of both this year. The company is going to launch the new OnePlus 11 5G in India next month, and we are hoping to hear more about its changed software strategy in the market.

Read all the Latest Tech News here