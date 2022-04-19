Home » News » Tech » OnePlus 9 And 9 Pro Smartphones Receive April 2022 Security Update: All Details

OnePlus 9 And 9 Pro Smartphones Receive April 2022 Security Update: All Details

OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro get new April security update
OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro get new April security update

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G smartphones in India are getting the new April 2022 security update which also includes improvements in the camera performance.

Advertisement
Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: April 19, 2022, 20:35 IST

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones have got the April 2022 security patch along with a few improvements this week. Both these devices get system stability changes in India as per the changelog. The new OnePlus 9 series Android 12 update comes at 147 MB which is not a big update by any means.

As mentioned in multiple forums, the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro devices are getting the OxygenOS 12 (C.48) update in India.

Also Read: Pandemic Has Brought The Focus Back On PCs: Dell Exec On Gaming Trends in India

Advertisement

The version is rolling out in a phased manner, so everyone should be getting it in the coming days. You also have the option to check for the update manually by going to the phone’s Settings - Software Update.

RELATED NEWS

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones came out last year, as the first from the company to get cameras tuned by Hasselblad. Both the phones got a big price cut in India a few weeks back after the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in the market. You can pick up the base OnePlus 9 model for 40,599, while the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is now available for a price tag of Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Introduces New JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza Postpaid Plans: All Details

ONEPLUS 9 AND ONEPLUS 9 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro phones feature a 120Hz display that supports Full HD+ and Quad HD+ screen resolution, respectively. The phones come powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus 9 series features a triple rear camera system that has a 48-megapixel primary camera with EIS support, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The front of the phone has a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

Both the smartphones support 65W fast charging.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Tech Desk Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinion makers. Follow News18 Tech to know about the latest gadgets, news around technology, internet lifestyle and more.

first published: April 19, 2022, 20:35 IST