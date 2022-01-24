OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Users Are Getting Loads of Upgrades: All Details

OnePlus has started rolling out a new system update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. The OxygenOS 12 update C.44 is rolling out to users in India, North American regions, and parts of Europe, the official changelog show. The latest Android 12-based OxygenOS brings January 2022 Android security patch that addresses known vulnerabilities. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones are also receiving loads of fixes that users reported following the initial Android 12 update last month. The update was paused momentarily as well after users spotted several bugs.

As per the changelog, OnePlus 9 users in India, North America, and Europe are getting firmware version LE2111_11_C.44, LE2115_11_C.44, and LE2113_11_C.44 respectively. On the other hand, OnePlus 9 Pro users are getting versions, LE2121_11_C.44, LE2125_11_C.44, and LE2123_11_C.44. The OxygenOS 12 update is rolling out in a staggered manner, meaning only a small percentage of smartphone users are receiving it. Users can check availability by heading to Settings > Scroll down and select System update > Check for update.

Meanwhile, here’s the full changelog from the OnePlus Community forum. Note: Some features updates in the changelog are only for a specific region.

“>System

[Optimised] Desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

[Optimised] System power consumption to extend the battery life

[Optimised] the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking

[Optimised] charging animation display

[Updated] Android Security Patch to 2022.01

[Fixed] a scrolling lag issue in Notification Bar

[Fixed] Notification Bar abnormal display in some game scenarios

>Dark mode

[Added] Dark mode now has three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

>Shelf

[Added] new additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read

[Fixed] Notification Bar abnormal display in some game scenarios

[Added] Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment

[Added] access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

[Added] OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at health status

>Work Life Balance

[Optimised] Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings

[Added] WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

>Gallery

[Added] Gallery now allows to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

>Canvas AOD

[Added] Canvas AOD brings new diverse styles of lines and colours, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

[Added] multiple brushes, effects and colour adjustment

[Optimised] software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin colour of different figures

>Camera

[Optimised] Camera response speed when taking videos

[Optimised] the startup speed of Camera

[Optimised] the image effect of the rear Camera

>Network

[Fixed] Unable to access the 5G network in some scenarios"

