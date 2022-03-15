OnePlus 9 Pro Prices Slashed Ahead of OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch

OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphone in India. The company announced last month during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in India later this month. While the company has not announced a launch date for India so far, the company has reduced the prices for its last year’s flagship, the OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus 9 Pro, that was launched at 65,999 in India is now listed at Rs 59,999 on Amazon. This is a Rs 6,000 price cut from the OnePlus 9 Pro’s sticker price.

OnePlus 9 Pro Prices And Offers

The OnePlus 9 Pro’s base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at Rs 59,999 on Amazon. Buyers can also avail an extra discount of Rs 8,000 on SBI credit cards. This will effectively bring the smartphone’s price down to Rs 51,999 - the cheapest it has ever been in India. Apart from the SBI Credit Card offer, buyers of the OnePlus 9 Pro can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,000 off on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The exchange value is calculated according to the old phone you are giving away.

OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications

Launched last year, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a Hassleblad-branded quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. Up front , the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Update

The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China back in January. During MWC 2022 last month, OnePlus had announced that it will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in markets including India, Europe, and North America later in March. Given that we are half-way through the month, OnePlus is expected to announce the launch in the next few days. OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India in 2022 so far, and the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to be the company’s third offering for India this year.

