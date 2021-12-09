OnePlus 9 Users, You May Want to Stay Away From the Latest Software Update

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users are reporting bugs on the smartphones after updating to Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. The software update is available in India and North America, but users in Europe are yet to receive the update. Fortunately, the delay has not caused any issues with the smartphones in that region. Many of these concerns are raised on the OnePlus Community forum, while others have also shared details on Reddit. Other users are unhappy with the OxygenOS 12 update as it seemingly offers fewer customisation options. Some claim to be facing issues with the network, while others are seemingly facing issues with overall stability. OnePlus is yet to address concerns officially.

A user on the OnePlus Community forum said, “It is not stable. I tried to update yesterday. This is the same build. OnePlus have not received enough complaints yet concerning problems with network so most likely they aren’t even aware." Few users on Reddi said they are unable to change app icons individually, customise the status bar, and disable Google Feed. The call recording app and the Advanced Reboot tool are also seemingly missing.

Advertisement

Interestingly, OnePlus had paused the rollout of the first Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 build back in May this year after OnePlus 9 users reported similar issues. Even though it was the first beta build and bound to carry bugs, users complained of bricking issues following the update. Some users had also claimed that the smartphone continued to ‘bootloop’ and others were stuck with a “copy data page."

The new OxygenOS 12 brings a refreshed UI and some handy features like enhanced dark mode that lets users select more personal options. The Gallery and Camera apps are also getting a new look for a clutter-free interface. The update even brings earphone control cards to let users manage earbuds with one click. OnePlus my try to address issues with an OTA update soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.