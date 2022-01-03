OnePlus 9RT 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: All Details

OnePlus has indirectly confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 9RT 5G in India soon. In a post on Twitter, the company published a clip with morse code that translates to ‘OnePlus 9RT’ on the Morse Code Translator website. The smartphone first debuted in China and comes with Snapdragon 888 chipset. The China and India-specific models will likely share the same specifications.

The company is yet to share the exact India-specific launch date. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 9RT 5G comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel front camera. The selfie camera has EIS support for sharper selfies.

Its triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel camera with OIS support, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper. The OnePlus 9RT 5G does not come with Hasselblad cameras that are available on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset comes paired with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Coming to connectivity options, the OnePlus 9RT gets Bluetooth 5.2 support, NFC, 5G, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports Flash Charge 65T fast charging. Its price in China starts at CNY 3,299, which is roughly Rs 38,600 for the base model. The India pricing could be around the same range or even lowers as the company keeps India-specific prices relatively lower in comparison to other markets. The phone comes in black, silver, and blue colours.

Currently, the OnPlus 9’s price in India is set at Rs 49,999 for the base model, while the OnePlus 9R 5G costs Rs 39,999. The new OnePlus 9RT 5G could be priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 48,000 range unless the price of the OnePlus 9R 5G’s India price is dropped.

