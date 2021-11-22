OnePlus 9RT 5G May Launch in India As OnePlus RT Soon

OnePlus’ newly launched OnePlus 9RT 5G smartphone is yet to debut in India, and a new leak suggests that day isn’t too far. However, it appears the company may bring the smartphone under a different moniker. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the OnePlus 9RT 5G has been listed as “OnePlus RT " on Google Supported Devices and Google Play Console lists. The tipster adds that the same model recently received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). All this indicates that OnePlus may launch the OnePlus 9RT 5G under a different branding in India, where it enjoys massive popularity, though official details are still awaited.

As per the listing, the OnePlus RT carries the model number OP5154L1. It is expected that the OnePlus 9RT 5G China model and the India-specific variant will be identical.

The OnePlus 9RT 5G that launched in China last month comes with a triple rear camera system that includes a 50-megapixel camera with OIS support, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The cameras on the smartphone aren’t tuned by Hasselblad as we saw on the vanilla OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Under the hood, we get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with Adreno 660 GPU that also powers the OnePlus 9 series. The chipset comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The smartphone features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel front camera with EIS support. Other features on the smartphone include a front screen fill light, backlight mode, and face unlock. In terms of connectivity, we get Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi with MIMO technology. The OnePlus 9 RT 5G also comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for Flash Charge 65T. Its price in China starts at CNY 3,299, which is roughly Rs 38,600 for the base model. Customers can choose between black, silver, and blue colours. The price in India is expected around the same range, as OnePlus keeps the prices relatively low compared to the cost of the same units in the US or Europe.

