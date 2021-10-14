OnePlus 9RT 5G vs OnePlus 9R 5G: Similar Design Yet Considerable Differences

OnePlus has refreshed its smartphone portfolio with the OnePlus 9RT 5G. The phone is currently available in China, but the rumour mill suggests its arrival in India as well. The company is yet to confirm this development; however, it seems quite plausible as OnePlus enjoys massive in India. If the OnePlus 9RT 5G indeed launches in India, the phone will go head to head against the OnePlus 9R 5G that launched earlier this year. Both come with a similar design but differ significantly in terms of cameras and processors. The latest smartphone carries Qualcomm’s flagship mobile processor Snapdragon 888, while the OnePlus 9R 5G features Snapdragon 870. In case you’re wondering how the two fare against each other, here’s a spec sheet-wise comparison.

>Design and display: In terms of appearance, both phones look to appear the same (at least from the front) and come with a non-glossy finish. The rear cameras come inside a rectangular module, though the latest OnePlus 9RT 5G features triple cameras instead of quad cameras on the OnePlus 9R 5G. It is 8.29mm in thickness and weighs 198.5 grams. The OnePlus 9R 5G measures 8.40mm in thickness but is lighter and weighs 189 grams.

Advertisement

The new phone also comes with a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1300 nits of peak brightness, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 9R 5G sports a comparatively larger 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Both carry a hole punch on the top left corner for the single selfie camera.

>Processor: As mentioned the OnePlus 9RT 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor that also powers the OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9R 5G carries a Snapdragon 870 SoC, designed for affordable flagships. Both phones come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The two also run Android 11-based custom skins.

>Cameras: Like it or not, cameras are the backbone of a good selling phone and OnePlus likes to flaunt its phone’s photography features. The OnePlus 9RT 5G’s triple rear camera setup houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support and f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The main rear camera can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps. Whereas, the OnePlus 9R 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Unlike the regular OnePlus 9 series, these two do not have Hasselblad-tuned cameras. At the front, both OnePlus 9RT 5G and the OnePlus 9R 5G feature a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

>Battery, connectivity: The OnePlus 9RT 5G and OnePlus 9 5G pack a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast charging. Customers will get the 65W charger with the package. The connectivity options on the two are also similar. As the names suggest, users can enjoy 5G (if available). Other notable features include Face recognition unlock, front screen fill light, and backlight mode.

Advertisement

>Prices: Finally coming to the prices, the OnePlus 9RT 5G is currently available in China and costs starting CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 38,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Its 8GB RAM + 256GB model carries a price tag of CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 40,900) and top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB costs CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 44,400). The OnePlus 9R 5G is priced at Rs 36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs 40,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.