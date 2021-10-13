OnePlus 9RT Launch Today Alongside OnePlus Buds Z2: How To Watch, What To Expect & More

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus will launch its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 9RT today in China. The event will take place at 7:30PM local time (5:30PM IST) and will be livestreamed on OnePlus‘s China website and the company’s official Weibo account. The device is also expected to launch in India, but there is no word on how long the company will take before bringing the smartphone to India. Reports suggest that the smartphone should be launched in India in the next few weeks. Just a few hours ahead of its launch, let us take a look at what we know about the OnePlus 9RT.

Few days ago, OnePlus had teased some of the specifications of the OnePlus 9RT. The smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 120Hz display, a teaser had said last week. The smartphone will be an incremental upgrade to the OnePlus 9R that was launch alongside the OnePlus 9 series earlier this year. The OnePlus 9RT was further teased to come with an LPDDR5 RAM and a UFS 3.1 storage, along with a 4,500mAh battery. The company did not reveal the exact RAM or storage.

More recently, it was reported that the OnePlus 9RT will come with a 600Hz touch sampling rate and a super-low latency for the display. Further, a new colour option - Hacker Black - was spotted in another report. The OnePlus 9RT is also said to come with larger vapour cooling, along with a RAM expansion technology that will allow users to expand their RAM further by 7GB. Earlier, the smartphone was teased to come with a 50-megapixel primary camera and three colour options.

OnePlus will also launch its new TWS earphones, the OnePlus Buds Z2 alongside the OnePlus 9RT smartphone. The earbuds are teased to come with noise cancellation and the retail box has been leaked to hint at the design and in-box contents.

