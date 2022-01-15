OnePlus 9RT vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Which Early 2022 Flagship Will You Pick?

OnePlus yesterday launched its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 9RT that comes as the company’s mid-cycle update before the OnePlus 10 series is launched in India in the coming months. The OnePlus 9RT comes as a flagship offering from the brand with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple cameras, and more. Few days before OnePlus’ recent launch, Samsung had launched its Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in India, which is the most recent and direct competitor to the OnePlus 9RT in India. Let us take a look at how the two early flagships of 2022 fair against each other in terms of price, specs, and more:

OnePlus 9RT vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price

Advertisement

The OnePlus 9RT has been launched at a price of Rs 42,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale starting January 17 in India and will be available for purchase on Amazon and OnePlus‘ official website. The OnePlus 9RT has been launched in two colour options - Nano Silver and Hacker Black.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, on the other hand, has been launched at a price of Rs 54,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 58,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will also be available for sale starting January 17, and it will be available for purchase on Samsung.com and Amazon.

OnePlus 9RT vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Specifications

Advertisement

The OnePlus 9RT 5G comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 397ppi pixel density and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset along with an Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. There is a 4,500mAh battery on the OnePlus 9RT with support for 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 support, NFC, 5G, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, on the other hand, comes with a 6.4-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120HZ refresh rate, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ resolution. The device is powered by a 5nm Exynos 2100 chipset with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. There are two storage variants– 128GB and 256GB. There is a 4,500mAh battery on this as well with support for a mere 25W fast cahrging.

OnePlus 9RT vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Camera

Advertisement

There is a triple rear camera on the OnePlus 9RT that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with F1.8 aperture, auto focus, OIS and EIS support along with a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper. The OnePlus 9RT 5G does not come with Hasselblad cameras that are available on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE also comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel dual pixel Wide primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with F2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with F2.4 aperture. Up front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.