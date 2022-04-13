OnePlus Ace Leaked Specifications Hint At A Device Similar To Realme GT Neo 3: Here's What To Expect

OnePlus recently confirmed that it will launch two new smartphones and a pair of TWS earbuds later this month. Rumour has it that the BBK Electronics-owned brand will launch the OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and the OnePlus Nord earbuds during the April 28 event. This year, OnePlus is also said to launch a new line of smartphones under the name ‘OnePlus Ace.’ The OnePlus Ace smartphone has been rumoured on earlier, but now a leak has hinted at some of the key specifications of the first smartphone in the OnePlus Ace series.

According to a tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station, the first OnePlus Ace smartphone may come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, 150W fast charging, and a Sony IMX766 primary camera. Earlier this year, OnePlus confirmed that it will bring Oppo’s 150W SuperVOOC fast charging tech in the second quarter of 2022 to its smartphones. The rumoured OnePlus Ace smartphone could be the first smartphone to use 150W fast charging. Earlier, a leak had suggested that the OnePlus Ace will be launched with model number PGKM10 and will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch camera. The OnePlus Ace smartphone is rumoured to have a 4,500mAh battery.

A leak from another tipster WhyLab has even posted live images showing what the OnePlus Ace smartphone may look like upon launch. The images show the speculated OnePlus Ace smartphone charging at 150W. The OnePlus Ace is also said to come without OnePlus’ much-loved alert slider, something that has been a trademark design feature for OnePlus phones since the beginning.

The leaked specifications of the OnePlus Ace sound eerily similar to the Realme GT Neo 3 that was launched in China earlier. The Realme GT Neo 3 also comes with 150W fast charging, a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery.

