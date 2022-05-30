OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Could Be The New OnePlus 10R Lite In India

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition smartphone launched in China a few weeks back, and one expects the company to bring the device to markets like India as well. Now we are hearing reports that OnePlus could bring the Ace Racing Edition as another device part of the OnePlus 10 series.

Tipster suggests OnePlus 10R Lite could be the name of the phone for the Indian market. OnePlus has gone aggressive with its product launches in 2022. We have already seen multiple Nord smartphones, and the new OnePlus 10 Pro flagship as well.

And going by its own timelines these days, it wouldn’t be surprising to have the OnePlus 10R Lite launch in the coming weeks. These rumours make a lot of sense, as the OnePlus Ace smartphone also was introduced for the Indian market like the OnePlus 10R, so having another variant of the same phone gives more options for the buyers.

OnePlus 10R Lite Price India Expected

If the OnePlus 10R Lite smartphone does launch in India soon, we can take a good guess at its pricing based on how much it costs in China. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition prices start from RMB 1,999 (Rs 23,00 approx) for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The price goes up to RMB 2,199 (Rs 25,200 approx) if you buy the 8GB + 256GB variant, and the price of the 12GB RAM model is closer to Rs 28,000 for the buyers in China.

Going by these figures, it is best to assume that the purported OnePlus 10R Lite will come for around Rs 25,000 for buyers in India. At this range, you already have the OnePlus Nord 2 and possibly the new OnePlus Nord 2T.

OnePlus 10R Lite Specifications Expected

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display but with an LCD panel. The screen supports 120Hz refresh rate and has a punch hole layout at the top-left. OnePlus is powering the device with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM. The storage model goes up to 256GB which is non-expandable like other OnePlus phones.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition comes with a triple rear camera unit that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front of the phone has a 16-megapixel shooter.

The phone comes loaded with a 5000mAh battery for long back up and you can quickly juice it up thanks to the 67W fast charging support. We should be hearing more about the OnePlus 10R Lite in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for the updates.

