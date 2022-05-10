OnePlus' Affordable Nord Buds Now on Sale in India: Price, Offers, and Specs

OnePlus Nord Buds are now available to purchase in India via OnePlus official channels, Flipkart, and Amazon. The TWS earbuds debuted in the country last month alongside OnePlus’ most affordable 5G-enabled smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, which is already available to purchase. OnePlus Nord Buds are also OnePlus’ most affordable true wireless earbuds in the country yet, and customers can choose between White and Black colours. The charging case adopts the same colour as the earbuds.

OnePlus Nord Buds Price in India

Advertisement

The OnePlus Nord Buds are available on the OnePlus India website, OnePlus Store App, Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline partner stores. The sale began today, May 10 at noon for Rs 2,799. The earbuds come with an MRP of Rs 2,999.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Launches Its Most Affordable Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds: Price in India, Specifications

The OnePlus Nord Buds are the first earbuds in the Nord lineup, while the company also currently sells OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds in the country for Rs 9,990 and 4,999, respectively.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy an additional cashback deal on the OnePlus Nord Buds.

OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications

Advertisement

The OnePlus Nord Buds feature 12.4mm dynamic audio drivers to offer “rich bass" and “razor-sharp treble." Just like the OnePlus Buds Z2, the Nord Buds come with support for Dolby Atmos to offer a 3D sound effect; however, there’s no active noise cancellation (ANC). The feature filters out external noise to provide clean audio. OnePlus says the earbuds support clear audio with AI-powered noise reduction algorithms.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Advertisement

The OnePlus Nord Buds include four microphones, and they support Bluetooth 5.2. That means users can use them with Android phones and Apple iPhones. As expected, OnePlus users can take advantage of the OnePlus Fast Pair technology to instantly connect the Nord buds to their device. The buds’ settings can also be tweaked via the HeyMelody app on other Android devices from the Google Play Store. The Nord Buds are touted to deliver 30 hours of combined playback on a single charge. Each earbud is touted to offer seven hours of playback on a single charge.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.