OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Review: The Right Choice!

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Review: OnePlus recently launched the successor of its most popular TWS OnePlus Buds Pro in India and globally. The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which has a similar design to its predecessor, comes with plenty of new features. The new noise-cancelling earbuds from OnePlus are the first to adopt Google’s new spatial audio feature developed for Android users.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design

Priced at Rs 11,999 in India, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comes in two colours — Obsidian Black, and Arbor Green. I used the Obsidian Black variant for more than 2 weeks and here’s what I have to say about the new premium TWS earbuds from OnePlus. Starting with features, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comes with a dual-driver setup (11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter) which is co-created by Dynaudio and features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with three modes and smart ANC to reduce ambient sounds. Moreover, there is a transparency mode in the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to improve the ambient sounds as well.

Coming to the design and build, honestly, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 looks similar to its predecessor. But, it remains a good-looking and comfortable TWS. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has a stem and silicone ear tips. The earbuds weigh 4.9 grams each and the charging case weighs 47.3 grams — making them light and comfortable to wear for long hours. It is an excellent fit for those looking for a TWS under Rs 15,000.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offers a long-lasting battery life, loud audio, good connectivity, and much more. The good part is OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is very comfortable while performing daily physical tasks including gyming, and commuting via metro, bike, or car. The earbuds can be easily used without any fear of dropping them (especially when you travel on public transport). When you talk about comfort, I have used both OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and I can say that this OnePlus TWS is so far the best in terms of comfortability factor and weight management.

Coming to the charging case, now, it has a Dynaudio logo placed right below the OnePlus logo on the lid, as well as on the underside of the lid. The back of the charging case offers a USB Type-C port, and there is also support for Qi wireless charging as well. Also, the earbuds are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance, and the case is IPX4 rated for water resistance, which will ensure your listening experience doesn’t get washed out. Overall, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 looks premium and ticked all the right boxes here.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications, Features and Performance

For connectivity, the earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 and can be connected to two devices simultaneously. With Google’s Fast Pair feature, Buds Pro 2 also scans for nearby connections and connects to Android devices automatically over Bluetooth without draining your phone battery. I used the earbuds on iPhone and on a Samsung laptop and the connectivity was smooth and effortless. For better control and connectivity, I recommend both iOS and Android users download the HeyMelody app.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features an 11mm + 6mm design co-created with Dynaudio to deliver deeper, fuller, more textured dynamic bass and crisp, well-balanced highs. These earbuds also come with one default Dynaudio equalizer setting (EQ) and three custom equalizer profiles — Bold, Serenade, and Bass.

The major USP of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is, it has Google’s new spatial audio feature, which will take your listening experience to a whole new level. I tried the spatial audio feature on these buds through Apple Music and the overall experience is something you cannot describe in words — just saying! The spatial audio feature is excellent and this could be the main reason for me or in fact for anyone to go for these earbuds. The Spatial Audio works great whether listening to multi-channel audio formats on YouTube, or simple dual-channel audio.

Additionally, the upgraded LHDC 4.0 codec works behind the scenes to ensure seamless Bluetooth audio streaming with the magnificent tone, decent bass, and clarity. It also comes with the Transparency mode, which gives clearer conversations and awareness. The Buds Pro 2 has three mics on each earbud which worked accurately during usage. From enhancing noise cancelling to filtering out background noise, the calling experience was clear and impressive.

Coming to the ANC and battery life, the Active noise cancellation (ANC) on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is good when you look at the pricing, those specifically looking for just the ANC earbuds, can try Samsung Galax Buds 2 Pro. In terms of battery performance, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has a 520mAh case battery. The earbuds offer a total battery life of 39 hours with ANC disabled and 25 hours with ANC. My experience with the battery life was excellent.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Verdict

With features like Google’s spatial audio, ANC, Transparency mode, Dynaudio equalizer, and improved battery life, the latest OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is a great value-for-money product. Priced at just Rs 11,999, the earbuds offer amazing sound performance and it has the potential to attract music lovers.

