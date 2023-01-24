OnePlus Buds Pro 2 To Support Android 13 Spatial Audio Feature: All Details Here

Global technology brand OnePlus is set to launch its flagship smartphone — OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event on February 7, 2023. Ahead of the launch, the brand has confirmed that OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be one of the first TWS earbuds to adopt Google’s signature spatial audio feature developed for Android 13.

“Equipped with exciting new features for Android users, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will set a new standard for spatial audio stability and compatibility when it launches in markets outside China on February 7, 2023," the company said.

With the spatial audio feature, it will create a multi-dimensional experience within a pair of tiny earbuds. Because of this, the sound always comes from a fixed position regardless of movement, with the same quality of 3D audio as in the cinema.

Advertisement

In collaboration with US-based tech giant Google, OnePlus has optimised the spatial audio of the Buds Pro 2 to simulate the immersive multi-dimensional experience found in theaters.

Using OnePlus’ spatial rendering algorithm and IMU sensor, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 takes the spatial audio feature to the next level, with added stability, compatibility with app expansions, and enabling other applications to use its technology.

As per the brand, the Buds Pro 2 increases its efficiency with Android’s Fast Pair feature, which lets you quickly connect to nearby Android devices in one tap.

With Android’s audio-switching feature, the Buds Pro 2 is able to connect to two Android devices simultaneously and seamlessly switch the audio between them based on your actions, without the hassle of having to fiddle with Bluetooth settings.

“With Android 13, we added spatial audio functionality with the opportunity for partners to use it within their own devices. With OnePlus integrating this new framework alongside support for Fast Pair and audio switching, we’re looking forward to adding their Buds 2 Pro Series to the Android ecosystem of connected devices that all work better together," Erik Kay, VP of Engineering at Android, said.

Read all the Latest Tech News here