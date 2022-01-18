OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds To Go On Sale Today: Price, Specs And More

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus recently launched its latest TWS earphones, the OnePlus Buds Z2 in India alongside the OnePlus 9RT. The OnePlus Buds Z2 are going on sale in the country starting today. The earphones come with Active Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth v5.2, and more features that its predecessor, the OnePlus Buds Z did not have. The OnePlus Buds Z2 will be abailable on various online platforms, along with OnePlus’ official online store.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Price

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are priced in India at Rs 4,999 and are available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and the company’s official online and offline stores. The earphones have been launched in two colour options - Black and White.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Buds Z2 have been launched with 11mm dynamic drivers and come with a triple mic setup on each earbud, which is said to analyse ambient sound in the environment. The earphones come with Active Noise Cancellation and offer up to 40dB of noise reduction allowing for better communication. There is also a transparency mode that allows ambient noise to come in so users can be aware of their surroundings.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 come with touch controls for playback and calls, and have an IP55 dust and water resistance rating. The charging case, however, only comes with IPX4 water resistance and is not dust proof.

The earphones use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and offer a reduced latency of 94ms as compared to 103ms latency of their predecessor, the OnePlus Buds Z. The earphones come with 40mAh batteries each and a 520mAh battery on the charging case. It is claimed to offer up to 38 hours of combined playback time including the charging case.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 were launched alongside the OnePlus 9RT that comes as the company’s first offering in India for 2022. The OnePlus 9RT comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and comes with a triple rear camera and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

