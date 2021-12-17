OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Launched With Active Noise Cancellation: Price, Specs and More

OnePlus has launched its latest TWS earphones, the OnePlus Buds Z2 gloablly. The earphones come as the successor to the OnePlus Buds Z that were launched earlier this year as the company’s affordable TWS earphones. They come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and carry bigger drivers, along with a longer battery life and other features. The OnePlus Buds Z2 have been launched at a price of $99 (roughly Rs 7,600) and comes in two colours - Pearl White and Obsidian Black.

The earphones will be available for sale in the UK and Europe starting December 20. In the US, the Pearl White option is available for purchase already, whilte the Obsidian Black option will come in early 2022. The India launch of the OnePlus Buds Z2 is yet to be announced, but the earphones are said to arrive soon. The OnePlus Buds Z2 were launched in China back in October alongside the OnePlus 9RT.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Buds Z2 comes with 11mm dynamic drivers that are slightly bigger as compared to the 10mm drivers on the predecessors. The earphones also come with active noise cancellation, which is being considered as the biggest upgrade over the previous generation. OnePlus claims that the OnePlus Buds Z2 is capable of delivering noise cancellation of up to 40dB.

Thre is a Transparency Mode that lets users hear ambient sounds alongside their music. The OnePlus Buds Z2 also comes with a Pro Gaming Mode that delivers a latency of as low as 94ms. The earbuds also come with a Cinematic Movie Mode, and Mobile Gaming modes to give users more customisation options.

In terms of design, the TWS earphones come with a 15 percent shorter stem and a lighter build over the previous OnePlus Buds Z. The earbuds come with an IP55-rated dust and water resistance, but the charging case comes with IPX4 certification only for water resistance. The earphones use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and come with three micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) microphones that work as feedback, feedforward, and beamforming microphones.

OnePlus claims that the earphones offer up to 38 hours of total battery life including the charging case. The earbuds have a 40mAh battery each, while the charging case comes with a 520mAh battery.

