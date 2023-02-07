OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event Today: What To Expect And How To Watch OnePlus Event LIVE

OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event: Chinese tech giant Oneplus is to host its Cloud 11 Launch Event on Tuesday (today) in New Delhi, India. The company has confirmed to launch several new products — the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro for fans in India.

OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event Time: How to Watch OnePlus 11 Launch Live

The OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will start today at 7:30 PM in New Delhi, India. The event is also open to the public, who can visit by getting the tickets on Paytm Insider. Interested fans can also watch the live streaming of the event online on its official website and YouTube channel. You can also register on the OnePlus Could 11 Launch Event page to stay on top of the latest news and announcements.

Advertisement

OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch: What To Expect

OnePlus 11 5G

The company has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with RAM-Vita that can keep as many as over 40 applications active in the background. With support for 100W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, downtime is down to a minimum. The company also said that the OnePlus 11 5G will be the first OnePlus device to take advantage of four major OxygenOS updates and five years of security updates.

Advertisement

The smartphone will be equipped with the 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. It also comes with a “three-main-sensor" triple-camera system. Also, OnePlus 11 5G can shoot portrait images with almost DSLR-like depth-tracking, natural bokeh, and light flare effects. The OnePlus 11 5G will come with two colorways, Titan Black and Eternal Green.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Advertisement

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is one of the first TWS earbuds to adopt Google’s signature spatial audio feature developed for Android 13. This creates a multi-dimensional experience within a pair of tiny earbuds. Because of this, the sound always comes from a fixed position regardless of movement, with the same quality of 3D audio as in the cinema. The earbuds are initially available in Arbor Green and Obsidian Black.

OnePlus Pad

Advertisement

The OnePlus Pad is the first OnePlus tablet and it will be launched at the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event. It adopts the OnePlus’ iconic elegant and purposeful design philosophy that is embedded in other OnePlus products. Coming with self-developed Star Orbit metal craft, OnePlus Pad integrates with aluminum alloy CNC cutting crafts to shine unparalleled beauty and texture. The OnePlus Pad will come in Halo Green colour.

OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro

Advertisement

The OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro will come with a double gasket mount design, which will make typing an enjoyable motion that you are able to go through every day no matter working or gaming. Meanwhile, the Aluminum Body ensures the quality and premium texture of the keyboard.

To facilitate the whole working experience, OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro fits macOS perfectly. The layout suits major working requirements for a keyboard. Apart from this, it also provides a connection with Linux ideally handling all occupations. This product supports customizable keyboard’s advanced features like hot-swappable and open-source firmware. Hot-swappable allows for easy change of switches by users themselves, increasing the keyboard’s playability.

OnePlus 11R 5G

Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the OnePlus 11R 5G comes equipped with up to 16 GB RAM, 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0, super-fast 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and a massive 5000mAh battery which goes from 1-100 per cent in 25 minutes.

The OnePlus 11R comes equipped with the undeniable power of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which delivers faster, more efficient on-device cross-tasking while playing even the most memory-intensive games.

Akin to the flagship OnePlus 11, the 11R also comes with RAM-Vita, a OnePlus machine-learning AI that accelerates the re-allocation of RAM between usage, allowing for faster system response time and stability, further aiding in operating and switching between several heavy-duty apps more smoothly

Read all the Latest Tech News here