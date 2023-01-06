OnePlus Confirms No 'Pro' Version of the OnePlus 11 5G Will Be Released

OnePlus 11 5G has finally launched in China, and is set to make its way to India on February 7. However, unlike previous generations, this year—there will not be a “Pro" version.

OnePlus 11 5G has a starting price of 3,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 49,000) in China, with pre-orders available now and sales set to begin on January 9.

In the past, the brand has typically launched a “Pro" version of its flagship device in the first half of the year. However, this time, the company has decided to forgo the “Pro" moniker. Li Jie, the president of OnePlus China, addressed this change and discussed pre-orders on Weibo, addressing the concerns of OnePlus fans.

In response to a comment from a user who stated that he is tempted by the price but will only consider purchasing the new device if there was no ‘Pro’ model, Li Jie replied that “there is no OnePlus 11 Pro," but rather just the ‘OnePlus 11,’ which has been released in its place.

In the past, the brand has released a ‘Pro’ version of its flagship device while skipping the standard version. This was the case last year, when the company launched the ‘OnePlus 10 Pro’ but not the ‘OnePlus 10.’

The OnePlus 11 5G features a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO 3.0 display with Quad-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of non-expandable storage. The device runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS out of the box.

For the optics, the OnePlus 11 5G gets a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor, and the phone has a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The battery, too, is sizable at 5,000 mAh, and gets 100W fast charging support.

