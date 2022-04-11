OnePlus Could Launch A New ‘Ace’ Smartphone With Support For 150W Charging

OnePlus continues to work on new and different smartphones, which makes it seem like any other brand these days. And a new report suggests that OnePlus is working on an Ace smartphone that is likely to borrow most of the features and design from one of the partner brands.

As per new leaks this week, OnePlus Ace could be a rebadged version of the Realme GT 3 Neo which gets 150W fast charging support. The leaked image of the rumoured OnePlus Ace also makes us believe the chassis and the module have been picked up from the new Realme GT 3 Neo smartphone.

And if that wasn’t enough to suggest that OnePlus Ace is indeed coming, then a Geekbench listing of an unnamed OnePlus seems to have confirmed the existence of the product.

As per the benchmark test, this OnePlus smartphone gets MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC which has surprised many people with its performance capabilities and test results. The OnePlus device runs on the Android 12 operating system, which will have the OxygenOS 12 platform. The device carries 12GB RAM, which makes us believe that this device can’t be the OnePlus Nord 3 that many expected.

OnePlus Ace is turning out to be quite a powerful and feature-rich device. And as per other reports, the phone will carry a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel, an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor.

The battery size of the phone is likely to be 4500mAh, similar to the Realme GT 3 Neo, and support a whopping 150W fast charging.

OnePlus has moved away from the affordable flagship segment for quite some time. It’s more of a premium brand now and caters to the mid-range buyers with the Nord. ‘

If the OnePlus Ace does come out, we expect the company to head back to its roots with the device.

