OnePlus Could Launch Another Flagship Phone This Year But It Won’t Be Called Ultra

OnePlus is going to launch another flagship smartphone this year, and yes, it will be part of the 10 series but reports suggest the company is not going to use the Ultra moniker for it. Instead, we might see the new T-series upgrade from the brand called the OnePlus 10T 5G and it is expected to launch in the second half of 2022.

The news comes via a tipster named Max Jambor this week, who also mentioned that OnePlus has flagship aspirations. He also said that OnePlus has started working on the 10T 5G model, which could use the latest hardware in the market from Qualcomm and other additions.

OnePlus 10T 5G could be one of the first to use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset that was announced a few weeks back. Apart from that, we expect OnePlus to upgrade the charging speed of its upcoming flagship phone from 80W to 150W which we first saw with the OnePlus 10R in the market.

OnePlus 10T 5G is likely to feature a 2K AMOLED display, and we are hopeful the company makes design changes to make it look different from the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, the current OnePlus flagship phone in the market. Because it is a flagship model, OnePlus will rely on Hasselblad for the tuning of the cameras.

All these in a package sound like a promising device, and with the supposed better power management of the new Snapdragon SoC, the OnePlus 10T 5G could become the ideal premium phone for buyers.

Knowing OnePlus, we expect the company to start sharing teasers or even leaks of the upcoming phone in a month’s time, ahead of the official launch, which could happen anywhere between July and October this year. With these upgrades, the OnePlus 10T 5G could also get a higher price tag, which could make things challenging for the brand.

