OnePlus Foldable May Be Very Similar To Oppo Find N: Report

OnePlus is reportedly working on its first foldable smartphone. A tipster has now come up with new information that hints that the smartphone may look like the Oppo Find N, OnePlus sister company Oppo’s first foldable that was launched at the Oppo Inno Day event last year. The OnePlus foldable has earlier been rumoured in leaks and reports. Last month, OnePlus hinted that it may be working on foldable phone software with Google, fueling speculation about its upcoming foldable. Now, a tipster has said that the smartphone will be very similar to the Oppo Find N.

Indian tipster Yogesh Brar has bee quoted in a report as saying that Oppo and OnePlus have launched several phones with the same specifications, and the Oppo Find N foldalbe smartphone might just be the next in line. The report, however, does not say anything about the launch timeline. OnePlus is tipped to launch five more smartphones this year and a foldable smartphone does not seem to be on the list. A few reports have speculated that the first OnePlus foldable may just be a re-branded Oppo Find N as well.

Recently, OnePlus launched its OnePlus 10 Pro in India and global markets. The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company’s flagship offering for 2022 and comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 120Hz LTPO 2.0 display, a Hassleblad-branded triple rear cameras and more.

OnePlus was last month reported to be working on software for foldable smartphones with Google. The company’s software lead had hinted during the MWC 2022 event that the company may be working on a foldable smartphone software with Google. “OnePlus is working with Google on flagship devices, including foldable phones, and the new features that can be introduced with OxygenOS 13," OnePlus’ Gary Chen was quoted as telling reporters.

