OnePlus Gives You The Chance To Get OnePlus 10 Pro Before India Launch: How It Works

OnePlus is giving everyone a chance to review the new OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone and keep the phone. The company has announced the Lab edition of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Edition

“We welcome you, our beloved and talented Community users, to join The Lab, and be among the first to go hands-on with the product before anyone else has the chance to," OnePlus mentioned in its blog post.

The company says anyone has a chance to review and keep the latest OnePlus flagship phone, which is the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. It says anyone who is a tech enthusiast and has profound knowledge and passion for smartphones can be part of the initiative.

However, OnePlus are a stringent process that qualifies you to become part of the Lab test. You can submit the form on the OnePlus 10 Pro product page. OnePlus also wants people to share links to product photos and/or videos as part of the application. Make sure the links can be accessed by the OnePlus community reviewers.

OnePlus started the application process on March 17, and anybody can apply till March 26. From March 28, OnePlus will announce the names of the lab reviewers for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, and the same date the devices will be shipped out. The unboxing of the phone takes place on March 31, and from April 1 The Lab Review begins.

OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch: Price And Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest smartphone from the company. OnePlus 10 Pro India’s launch date is likely to be shared this week. It is the second phone to come with cameras powered by Hasselblad.

It uses the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a refreshed design with a new camera module at the back. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display as well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.