OnePlus Has 5 Big News For OnePlus Smartphone Buyers In India

It has been some time since OnePlus and Oppo officially announced a merger. With about five months since the announcement, and at the tie of the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, OnePlus has given us an update about the company’s progress so far and what it has in store for 2022 and beyond, in terms of OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India and other regions, the company’s product focuses in 2022, hardware updates like HyperBoost gaming engine and 150W fast charging, and an OxygenOS update that OnePlus users are waiting to hear. Let us take a look at what OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has announced in his post “OnePlus’ Milestones and New Updates for 2022."

OnePlus Says 2021 Most Successful Year Yet

According to the blog post from the OnePlus CEO, the company shipped 11 million units globally, which is the company’s highest so far. In addition to that, OnePlus sold over 10 million OnePlus Nord units in 2021. The OnePlus Nord series was launched in 2020 itself.

OnePlus 10 Pro Coming To India This Month

OnePlus said that the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G that was launched in China earlier this year is the company’s fastest selling smartphone ever. The blog post from Lau said that the OnePlus 10 Pro generated over CNY 100 million in just one second after the sales opened. Following the response, the company has decided to bring the OnePlus 10 Pro in other markets including India, Europe, and North America by the end of March. The company also has the OnePlus 10 Pro one display at the ongoing MWC in Barcelona.

New Buying Experience Coming To India

OnePlus said that this year it will also launch a new retail model in India. The system will be a mix of online and offline retail. In this new model, users will be able to order a product online and immediately pick up the said product at a OnePlus Store near them. This, the company says will not only make the device reach users faster, but will also increase the satisfaction of purchasing a new product.

New OnePlus Nord, IoT Products

The blog post also said that OnePlus will continue to release new products with 5G capabilities across price spectrum including the most affordable 5G phones in India and Europe. The company will also release new IoT products in existing categories in 2022.

150W Fast Charging Coming To OnePlus Phones

We all know OnePlus has always provided its users with one of the fastest and most convenient charging technologies out there. This year, the company is taking that forward with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. This charging technology is developed by the Oppo Research Institute and will debut on the first OnePlus smartphone in Q2 2022. 150W SUPERVOOC can charge a 4,500 mAh battery from 1-50% in just five minutes.

OxygenOS Stays, Unified OS Binned

Probably the most exciting announcement for OnePlus fans, OnePlus’ OxygenOS will not merge with Oppo’s ColorOS. OnePlus has listened to the feedback from the community and has decided to keep its clean and close-to-stock Android experience with OxygenOS. “We understand users of OxygenOS and ColorOS want each operating system to remain separate from each other with their own distinct properties," the blog post said.

OnePlus said that its philosophy has always been to keep a light and clean experience that is close to stock Android. With OxygenOS 13, users will get the same clean and smooth near-stock Android experience that OxygenOS is known for.

