OnePlus Launches Its Most Affordable Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Phone, Nord Buds in India

OnePlus has refreshed its Nord lineup with a new (and its most affordable) smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds TWS earbuds. The new OnePlus Nord smartphone is a toned-down variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that is currently available in the country for a starting price tag of Rs 22,999. It also features a new design, and customers can choose between two storage options. The Nords Buds, on the other hand, come with a pill-shaped charging case, and the stems have a flat design for easier touch controls. The charging case also features a flat design.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will go on sale on April 30, and the OnePlus Nord Buds will go on sale on May 10 across OnePlus online and offline channels and Amazon. In addition, the OnePlus Nord Buds will also be available on Flipkart as well. The Nord CE 2 Lite will be available starting from Rs 19,999 (6GB + 128GB), and the OnePlus Nord Buds will be available at Rs 2,799 and in two colours - White and Black. The phone also has an 8GB RAM variant that costs Rs 21,999.

Customers using SBI credit cards can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500. SBI Credit Card users can also avail a no-cost EMI up to three months upon purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

In other words, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds are the most affordable devices the company offers in India at this point.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Specifications

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes with a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its display uses an AI dynamic refresh rate tech to adjust the refresh rate depending on the type of content to improve power consumption further. Under the hood, it packs the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of storage. The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging. The company says the phone can attain 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes with the 33W adapter.

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a triple camera system on the back headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a tertiary sensor. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel snapper with electronic image stabilisation (EIS). Other key features include 5G, 3.5mm audio jack, and Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1.

OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications

OnePlus’ most affordable OnePlus Nord Buds come equipped with 12.4mm dynamic audio drivers to offer “rich bass" and “razor-sharp treble." Just like the OnePlus Buds Z2, the Nord Buds come with support for Dolby Atmos to offer a 3D sound effect. The TWS earbuds are include four microphones. There’s no ANC, but customers can enjoy clear audio with AI powered noise reduction algorithms.

The Nord Buds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, and users can use them with Android phones and Apple iPhones. OnePlus users can take advantage of OnePlus Fast Pair to instantly connect the Nord buds to their device. Users can also tweak controls via the HeyMelody app on other Android devices from the Google Play Store. The Nord Buds are touted to deliver 30 hours of combined playback on a single charge. Each earbud is touted to offer seven hours of playback on a single charge.

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord Buds are IP55 rated against water and sweat. OnePlus says the earbuds have a sweat-resistant hydrophobic nano-coating that protects them against corrosion.

