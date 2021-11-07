OnePlus May Soon Launch Nord 2 'Pac-Man' Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC in India

OnePlus has announced the launch of a new Pac-Man edition product, but exact details remain unclear. In a cryptic post across its social media handles, the company teases the new product is “coming soon" in India without sharing many details. As per notable leakster, Max Jambor OnePlus is planning to launch a Pac-Man edition OnePlus Nord 2. A separate rumour claims that the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition will feature a Snapdragon 778G SoC instead of MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC designed for affordable flagships or premium mid-budget smartphones. Although the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 secures a comparatively higher score in the Geekbench CPU benchmark, the Snapdragon 778G is still a powerful 6nm chipset capable of handling gaming and daily tasks.

Currently, the OnePlus Nord 2 ‘s price in India starts at Rs 27,999 and is available in three colour options - Blue Haze, Grey Sierra, and Green Woods. Since it is said to be a special edition phone with a different chipset, the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition may carry different pricing. The Dimensity 1200-powered OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that has 90Hz refresh rate. The triple camera setup on the back of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G houses a 50-megapixel primary camera, and there’s a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. Other notable features on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and 5G. It carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

It is unclear whether the rumoured OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition will see other changes apart from the chipset. This won’t be the first time the company is releasing a special edition smartphone. OnePlus was earlier popular for releasing a McLaren Edition smartphone at the end of the year. Just recently, the company also launched a Harry Potter edition OnePlus Watch in India.

