OnePlus Monitor E24, X27 India Sale Starts Today: Price, Specifications & More

OnePlus Monitor E24, X27: Chinese technology giant OnePlus has announced the open sale of the recently launched OnePlus two new monitors — OnePlus Monitor E 24 and Monitor X 27 from Wednesday (today) at 12 PM onwards.

OnePlus Monitor E24, X27: PRICE

Priced at Rs 11,999, the OnePlus Monitor E24 will be available across OnePlus.in, Flipkart, Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus Store App. In addition, the OnePlus Monitor X27 priced at Rs 27,999 will also be available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus experience stores.

Customers looking to buy the products can also avail no cost EMI options across major bank transactions.

SPECIFICATIONS

The OnePlus Monitor E24 comes with a Full HD display, featuring 16.7 million life-like colors and a wide 178-degree IPS panel offering users top-notch imagery at its given price segment. It is also equipped with TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free visuals.

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 has a sleek 8mm minimalist design and comes with a metal stand. The product has a three-side bezel-less design and an adjustable stand angle with effective tilt. The OnePlus Monitor E 24 also offers a built-in cable management feature to ensure users’ desks remain clutter-free.

This monitor also features USB Type-C connectivity, a customised viewing experience with multiple modes and also claims to support seamless multitasking.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Monitor X27 is available in 68.5cms screen size that offers fast and smooth gaming experience with 165Hz refresh rate and an incredibly fast 1ms response time, offering ultra-clear images with minimal lags and blurs.

With AMD Freesync Premium, OnePlus Monitor X 27 allows users to enjoy professional-level gaming with smooth visuals free of screen tearing and jittering and adaptive frame rates that are tailored to each individual game.

The OnePlus monitor X27 allows users to enjoy their favorite games, stream content, and achieve much more with sharp 2K QHD visual resolution.

The OnePlus Monitor X27 also offers an incredible viewing experience with bright display HDR 400 color offering superior views from all angles on the wide 178-degree IPS panel. It also sports a streamlined three-side bezel-less design, offering a seamless, uninterrupted screen view.

