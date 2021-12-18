OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Design, Specs Tipped: Top 5 Things To Know About Next Mid-Ranger

OnePlus is rumoured to launch its next mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G soon. Recently, it was reported that the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G will be priced at under Rs 30,000, and that the smartphone will be launched in the first quarter of next year. Now, a new report has revealed the likely specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, saying that the smartphone may come with a 90Hz refresh rate, among other things. Let us take a look at five best features coming to the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G next year:

>1. High Refresh Rate AMOLED Display - According to the latest report in 91Mobiles, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is said to come with an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Earlier reports have suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G may come with a 6.4-inch screen size. This, if true will be same as the predecessor which also comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

>2. Changes In Design - The smartphone is said to come with a design similar to the OnePlus 9 series, the recent report has said. The smartphone is said to ditch the old design and is expected to come with a hole-punch display and the same camera arrangement as the OnePlus 9 series.

>3. No Qualcomm Chipset - The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is said to come with a MediaTek processor. According to reports, the smartphone may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired. This, if true, will make this the second OnePlus smartphone with a MediaTek processor after the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The processor is rumoured to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM, according to earlier reports.

>4. Fast Charging - The smartphone is also rumoured to come with 65W fast charging. The smartphone may come with a 4,500mAh battery, which is the same size as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s battery.

Advertisement

>5. Price - As mentioned above, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G may be priced under Rs 30,000. A recent report said that the smartphone will be priced at Rs 28,000 in India. This, if true, hints another similar factor about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G successor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.