OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition India Launch Confirmed, Official Price Revealed

OnePlus has officially announced the launch of a new OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition in India and the UK. The new limited edition’s price in India will start at Rs 37,999, but the company is yet to share more details related to the specifications and exact launch date. Earlier, a tipster suggested the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will carry a Snapdragon 778G SoC instead of MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC - designed for affordable flagships or premium mid-budget smartphones. Although the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 secures a comparatively higher score in the Geekbench CPU benchmark, the Snapdragon 778G is still a powerful 6nm chipset capable of handling gaming and daily tasks.

Currently, the OnePlus Nord 2’s price in India starts at Rs 27,999 and is available in three colour options - Blue Haze, Grey Sierra, and Green Woods. Since it is said to be a special edition phone with a different chipset, we may see the addition of custom themes and accessories like charger and stickers. The Dimensity 1200-powered OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that has 90Hz refresh rate. The triple camera setup on the back of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G houses a 50-megapixel primary camera, and there’s a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. Other notable features on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and 5G. It carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

This won’t be the first time the company is releasing a special edition smartphone. OnePlus was earlier popular for releasing a McLaren Edition smartphone at the end of the year. Just recently, the company also launched a Harry Potter edition OnePlus Watch in India. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition’s official listing shows the company will announce new information each day.

