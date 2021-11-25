OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is now on sale at Rs 37,999: Here's why you'd want one

If there’s one thing we didn’t expect from OnePlus, it was a glow-in-the-dark phone inspired by one of the most iconic arcade games of all time, Pac-Man!

And yes, you read that right, this phone actually glows in the dark! When was the last time you had something so eerie — and cool — to play with? OnePlus says they’ve achieved this effect with a “reimagined rear cover" that’s made of a dual film design featuring phosphorescent ink on the inner layer. In the dark, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition phone will glow and show off a maze inspired by the eponymous hero.

As you’d have inferred from the name, this is a special edition Nord 2 device and not an entirely new smartphone. The specs are identical to the original Nord 2, but do note that the phone is available in a single 12/256 GB variant at Rs 37,999.

So… What makes this phone special?

Now OnePlus could have just slapped a Pac-Man inspired, glowy maze on the back and called it a day, but they claim to have done a lot more than that. Not only do you get a maze on the back panel, you also get a Pac-Man inspired theme and a tweaked OS that’s packed to the gills with subtle nods to the iconic character, not to mention a gamified software experience that includes hidden exclusive content, games challenges, and more. “Think of it like mastering an arcade game, only without spending a tonne of quarters," says OnePlus.

“We wanted to deliver the same incredible specs and features you love from Nord 2 in a refreshing package that takes entertainment to the next level," they add.

And it’s not just the internals that are interesting. Making the unboxing special is a custom box with yet another Pac-Man inspired maze with a shiny coating (this one doesn’t glow in the dark, sadly), and colourful wrapping paper. On the inside, OnePlus stickers aside, you’ll find a funky protective case featuring Pac-Man and his four arch enemies! The case is semi-transparent, of course, allowing that glow-in-the-dark case to still shine through.

The rest of the specs include a MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G chip with a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, a 90 Hz AMOLED display, and a trio of rear cameras starring a 50 MP primary and 8 MP ultra-wide. The front is a 32 MP unit. Both front and rear cameras support EIS, with the rear supporting 4K 30 video and 240 fps slo-mo.

A fingerprint scanner, 4,500 mAh battery and 65 W charger round out the package.

