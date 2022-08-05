OnePlus Nord 20 SE Launched Silently As Cheapest OnePlus Ever: Prices, Specifications And More

OnePlus earlier this week launched its latest flagship, the OnePlus 10T 5G during an event in New York City. Just after the OnePlus 10T 5G launch, the smartphone maker has silently launched a new OnePlus Nord smartphone named the OnePlus Nord 20 SE that comes as the cheapest smartphone from the brand. Let’s take a look at what the OnePlus Nord 20 SE offers:

OnePlus Nord 20 SE Price And Availability

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE seems to have been launched only in the United States (US) for now. The smartphone is priced at $199 (roughly Rs 15,700), which makes it the most affordable OnePlus device across the world. The smartphone is currently listed on AliExpress in the US and is expected to go on sale starting August 12.

OnePlus Nord 20 SE Specifications

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord 20 SE has been launched with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display featuring a water-drop notch. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage variant. The OnePlus Nord 20 SE has been launched with a 5,000mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord 20 SE has been launched with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the new OnePlus Nord smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE has been launched in the US only it seems. The smartphone comes with the same specifications as the Oppo A77 4G that is available in India for a price of Rs 15,499. It is not known if the OnePlus Nord 20 SE will be launched in India separately, but if you are someone interested in the device, you can check out the Oppo A77 4G.

