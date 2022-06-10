OnePlus Nord 2T Could Have Its India Launch This Month: All Details

OnePlus Nord 2T India launch is expected sometime this month. According to new reports, OnePlus could launch the Nord 2T smartphone in India before the end of this month. We don’t know the exact launch date yet, but one can expect the phone to be announced around June 20 or probably closer to the end of the month. Like most OnePlus devices, the Nord 2T is likely to be an Amazon exclusive product.

OnePlus Nord 2T made its debut in Europe last month and compared to the Nord 2, the phone gets a new chipset and supports fast-charging speed. OnePlus Nord 2T is essentially a mid-year upgrade on the popular Nord 2 smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2T India Price Expected

OnePlus Nord 2T prices start from EUR 399 (Rs 32,600 approx) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant in the European markets. In India, we expect the phone to be priced closer to Rs 28,000 for the base model, with the 12GB RAM variant costing around Rs 31,000 for buyers.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T sees upgrades in the hardware and charging department. It uses the new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and offers 80W fast charging speed, something you get with the flagship OnePlus 10 series phones.

OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display but with a 90Hz refresh rate only. The phone comes with the new Oxygen OS 12.1 version which is built over the Android 12 operating system. OnePlus says Nord 2T will get two more Android updates and three years of security updates.

OnePlus hasn’t changed the camera setup on the Nord 2T, so you get the same triple rear module with a 50-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel monochrome sensors. The camera module sees a drastic change with the large sensor giving you a different outlook on the design at the back. Stay tuned, as we give you the latest updates on the OnePlus Nord 2T launching n India.

