OnePlus Nord 2T Official Launch Date Confirmed: What To Expect

OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone is launching on May 19 and the company is taking this device along with other Nord products to the European markets. OnePlus confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds in Europe, and the company will be hosting its event on May 19.

The details of the phones haven’t been shared in full, but OnePlus via its blog post mentioned that the OnePlus Nord 2T will borrow the 80W fast charging speed from the premium OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone. That itself should be a sign that the new Nord phone is unlikely to be priced in the affordable bracket.

Other specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2T have been tipped via multiple leaks, and it is expected to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, offered with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone should come with the latest Oxygen OS 12 version which is built over the Android 12 operating system, and OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display but with 90Hz refresh rate only.

OnePlus is unlikely to change the camera sensors, so you get the same triple rear module with a 50-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel monochrome sensors. However, OnePlus could change the way the cameras are offered with a new module design.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the Nord Buds have already launched in markets like India, and now OnePlus is taking them to the other parts of the world. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G offers 33W fast charging, is powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset and has a 64-megapixel primary rear camera.

Nord Buds give you better sound quality at a lower price. We are eager to see how OnePlus prices all these devices, and when it plans to bring the OnePlus Nord 2T to the Indian market, if at all.

