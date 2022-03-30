OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Leaked: 3 Big Changes Over OnePlus Nord 2 5G Expected

OnePlus’ Nord range of mid-range smartphones is hugely popular in markets like India. The company recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India that comes as the successor to last year’s OnePLus Nord CE. Now, the company is rumoured to be bringing the OnePlus Nord 2T as the next “Nord" offering. Specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2T have now been leaked courtesy of a tipster who has said that the smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity processor, an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, and more. The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be launced in April or May this year, according to a recently-leaked timeline for OnePlus launches in 2022. Let us take a look at some of the key specifications that the smartphone is tipped to come with.

NEW PROCESSOR, FASTER CHARGING

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus Nord 2T will come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may come powered with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Earlier leaks have also hinted at a 6GB variant for the OnePlus Nord 2T. The smartphone may come with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box. The tipster also said that the OnePlus Nord 2T may come with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging and will have the trademark OnePlus alert slider and stereo speakers.

SIMILAR CAMERA SPECS AS ONEPLUS NORD 2 5G

In terms of camera, the tipster hinted at a triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus Nord 2T that includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 shooter with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Up front, the OnePlus Nord 2T is said to come with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

NEW DESIGN FOR ONEPLUS 2T?

According to a recently-leaked render, the OnePlus Nord 2T will come with a new design. The camera module on the smartphone will be shaped differently with two larger lenses and a smaller lens, according to the leaked render.

Earlier, a report had hinted at OnePlus’ launch timeline for India. According to the report, the OnePlus 2T will be launched in India in late April or early May this year. The smartphone will be launched as a successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and will be launched before the OnePlus 10R in the country. It is not known if the OnePlus Nord 2T will be launched in markets outside of India.

