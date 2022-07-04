Home » News » Tech » OnePlus Nord 2T vs iQoo Neo 6 vs Poco F4 5G: Here's How Latest Mid-Rangers Stack Against Each Other On Paper

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQoo Neo 6, and the Poco F4 5G are all priced under Rs 30,000 in India. (Image Credit: News18/ Darab Mansoor Ali)
The sub-Rs 30,000 segment for smartphones is one of the most sought-after segments in India as people want a mix of premium and cost-effective devices.

Darab Ali| News18.com
Updated: July 04, 2022, 10:19 IST

OnePlus earlier this week launched its latest OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India that comes as the latest mid-ranger from the company. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone has been launched as a competitor to similar recent launches like the iQoo Neo 6 and the Poco F4 5G. Let us take a look at how the OnePlus Nord 2T performs against its most direct competitors, on paper.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs iQoo Neo 6 vs Poco F4 5G: Prices

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched in India last week at a price of Rs 28,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 33,999 or the OnePlus Nord 2T. The smartphone will go on sale starting July 5 in India and will be sold across offline and online stores in India.

The iQoo Neo 6 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 29,999 onwards in India for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 33,999 onwards in India.

The Poco F4 5G, the third mid-ranger in the list, is also priced similarly at Rs 27,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999 in India, and the top-spec 12GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 33,999 in the country.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs iQoo Neo 6 vs Poco F4 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T has been launched with a 6.43-inch E3 AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 50-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging.

The iQoo Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The iQoo Neo 6 comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GWP1 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The iQoo Neo 6 comes with a 4,700mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging.

Poco F4 5G also comes with 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Poco F4 5G has been launched with a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 64-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapxel macro lens. Up front, the Poco F4 5G comes with a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. There is a 4,500mAh battery on the Poco F4 5G that comes with 67W fast charging.

Darab Ali Darab Mansoor Ali, Senior Sub Editor at News18, has been covering technology for some of the leading media houses for the past several years. Having worked across print, TV, and digital newsrooms, Darab takes a keen interest in making videos around gadgets. Follow him @darabmansoorali.

first published: July 04, 2022, 10:19 IST