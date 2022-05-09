OnePlus Nord 3 Spotted On India Website: Here's Everything We Know About Upcoming Smartphone

OnePlus Nord 3 is said to be the next offering from the brand in India. The smartphone was recently spotted on OnePlus’ India website by a tipster. The OnePlus Nord 3, which is said to be a successor to the OnePlus Nord 2, has been a part of the rumour mill since a while, but the company has not given any official information about the upcoming smartphone. Let us take a look at everything we know about the OnePlus Nord 3 so far.

OnePlus Nord 3 Spotted on OnePlus India Website

The OnePlus Nord 3 was spotted on the OnePlus India website. The listing was spotted by noted tipster Mukul Sharma, who goes by the name @stufflistings on Twitter. The tipster, according to his tweet, only saw the teaser of the OnePlus Nord 3 and there were no images of specifications that were shared on the website. It is not known as to when the smartphone will be launched in India, but rumours suggest it could be launched in India in July.

OnePlus Nord 3 To Be Based On Realme GT Neo 3?

Reports and rumours have suggested that the OnePlus Nord 3 may be based on the recently-launched OnePlus 10R that comes as the fastest charging smartphone in the world. The OnePlus 10R and the Realme GT Neo 3 were launched recently with 150W fast charging and a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The OnePlus Nord 3 is also said to come with the same processor and fast charging support. While reports suggest that the OnePlus Nord 3 is said to be bassed on the Realme GT Neo 3, it is likely that it will be based on the OnePlus 10R, since both these recently-launched offerings are almost identical in terms of specifications and features.

OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications (Rumoured)

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord 3 may be similar to the Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10R. The OnePlus Nord 3 is said to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, same as the OnePlus 10R and the Realme GT Neo 3. Rumours also suggest a triple rear camera on the smartphone that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is also said to come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging, the fastest on any commercially-available smartphone in the world.

