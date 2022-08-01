OnePlus Nord Buds CE Affordable TWS Earbuds Launched In India: Price, Features And More

OnePlus has launched its latest true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE, which come as the most affordable and an India-only set of TWS from the brand.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE Price And Availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE will go on sale in India on August 4, at 12PM at OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, Flipkart, OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline partner stores. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE have been launched at a price of Rs 2,299. The two available colors options are Misty Grey and Moonlight white.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE Specifications And Features

The Nord Buds CE are equipped with 13.4mm titanium dynamic drivers. There is a “special closed-tube design" that boosts the bass up to 3dB. The earbuds come with four EQ modes - Bass, Serenade, Balanced, and Gentle. OnePlus claims a 4.5 hours battery life with the OnePlus Nodr Buds CE and 20 hours with the charging case. If you’re running low on battery, fast charging in 10 minutes allows you to get 81 minutes of listening time.

The Nord Buds CE are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and have a minimum latency of 94 ms. The Nord Buds CE also comes with a special Game Mode for gaming scenarios, which can be switched automatically with three taps on the headset, which further helps reduce latency. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE Buds are also IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance.

