Home » News » Tech » OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price And Colours Leaked Before February 17 Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price And Colours Leaked Before February 17 Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is launching in India this week.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is launching in India this week.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone is set to launch in India on Thursday and new leaks have revealed all the pricing and specifications of the smartphone right before the launch.

Advertisement
Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: February 16, 2022, 20:56 IST

OnePlus is set to launch the Nord CE 2 5G smartphone on February 17 and the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is likely to get a slew of improvements. OnePlus has already confirmed the use of MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset for the device, and it is tipped to come in two colours this year. There is a new leak that has also revealed most of the specifications and possible price of Nord CE 2 5G.

>OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price in India (Expected)

Advertisement

The leak courtesy tipster Yogesh Brar suggests the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India could start from Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Buyers could be asked to pay Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. He also mentions that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G could come in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror colours. Brar also adds that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will go on sale after the launch this week.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series India Launch Date Confirmed: Price, Availability and More Expected

RELATED NEWS

>OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications (Expected)

The tipster also talked about the hardware make of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone. According to this leak, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G gets a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that supports Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ certified and 90Hz refresh rate. It is also likely to come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the Nord CE 2 5G will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, and the report says it gets paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is likely to include a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Advertisement

Also Read: Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Launched With Colour Changing Design: Price, Specs And Other Feature

On the front, expect the phone to carry a 16-megapixel camera. The internal storage is likely to support an external memory card or expansion. And the built-in 4500mAh battery could offer 65W fast charging this time around.

Advertisement

>WATCH VIDEO: Indian Buyers Are Spending More On Smartphones Now: Oppo India’s Damyant Singh Tells News18 Tech

Stay tuned to News18 Tech for all the updates from the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Tech Desk Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinion makers. Follow News18 Tech to know about the latest gadgets, news around technology, internet lifestyle and more.

first published: February 16, 2022, 20:56 IST