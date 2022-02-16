OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price And Colours Leaked Before February 17 Launch

OnePlus is set to launch the Nord CE 2 5G smartphone on February 17 and the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is likely to get a slew of improvements. OnePlus has already confirmed the use of MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset for the device, and it is tipped to come in two colours this year. There is a new leak that has also revealed most of the specifications and possible price of Nord CE 2 5G.

>OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price in India (Expected)

Advertisement

The leak courtesy tipster Yogesh Brar suggests the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India could start from Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Buyers could be asked to pay Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. He also mentions that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G could come in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror colours. Brar also adds that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will go on sale after the launch this week.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series India Launch Date Confirmed: Price, Availability and More Expected

>OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications (Expected)

The tipster also talked about the hardware make of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone. According to this leak, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G gets a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that supports Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ certified and 90Hz refresh rate. It is also likely to come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the Nord CE 2 5G will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, and the report says it gets paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is likely to include a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Advertisement

Also Read: Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Launched With Colour Changing Design: Price, Specs And Other Feature

On the front, expect the phone to carry a 16-megapixel camera. The internal storage is likely to support an external memory card or expansion. And the built-in 4500mAh battery could offer 65W fast charging this time around.

Advertisement

>WATCH VIDEO: Indian Buyers Are Spending More On Smartphones Now: Oppo India’s Damyant Singh Tells News18 Tech

Stay tuned to News18 Tech for all the updates from the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.