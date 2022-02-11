Home » News » Tech » OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Prices And Specifications Leaked: Here's How Much It Will Cost in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be launched in India on February 17.

Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: February 11, 2022, 09:24 IST

OnePlus yesterday announced that it will launch the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India on February 17. Less than a day after OnePlus‘ announcement, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G’s prices and specifications have been leaked. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to be launched at a price of under Rs 25,000 and may come with a 90Hz display, a MediaTek processor, and more features. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be the first offering from OnePlus in India and will be launched before the company brings its OnePlus 10 Pro flagship in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price (Expected)

The prices and specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone have been leaked courtesy of a tipster, who has hinted that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be launched in India in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs 23,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs 24,999 in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, according to another tipster may come with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may come powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G may come with a triple rear camera that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Up front, the smartphone may come with a 16-megapixel shooter.

The smartphone is also rumoured to come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will also come with a microSD card slot that will be able to expand the smartphone’s storage by up to 1TB.

Further, in terms of connectivity, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE may come with 5G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB type-C port, apart from the microSD card slot.

