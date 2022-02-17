OnePlus has refreshed its ‘affordable’ Nord smartphone series with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. As the name suggests, the smartphone comes as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE (core edition) that debuted in India last year. The new smartphone again comes with a MediaTek chipset - this time, the phone gets the MediaTek 900 SoC - designed for entry-level mid-budget smartphones. Other key features include triple rear cameras, a 4,500mAh battery, and fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India starts at Rs 23,999 for the 6GBRAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GBRAM and 128GB storage option’s price is set at Rs 24,999. The phone comes in two colours - Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available in India starting from February 22, 2022 on Amazon, OnePlus India website and offline stores.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications

In terms of specifications, the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 6.43-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution (2400×1800 pixels) and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The AMOLED display also has Corning Gorilla 5 protection and HDR10+ support to offer rich contrast in supported videos.

The phone runs on Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 but will receive Android 12 down the line. Under the hood, we get a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X Ram and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The same chipset powers several entry-level mid-budget phones like Oppo Reno 7 SE, Vivo T1x, and iQoo Z5x.

At the back, the phone gets a triple camera system that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with EIS, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper with EIS support and 119-degree field of view. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera with EIS. The front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at up to 60fps.

The camera app on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes bundled with modes like AI Highlight, HDR, night, portrait, and more. Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2. We also get various Bluetooth codec support to deliver rich sound quality with TWS earbuds like the OnePlus Buds Z2 and Buds Pro. Notably, the phone also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack along with a USB-C port for charging.

Coming to the battery, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G carries a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVooc Fast charging, instead of the old moniker ‘Warp Charging’. The company claims the phone can charge from 1 percent to 65 percent with the bundled 65W charger.

