OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Will Launch With This Processor in India; Take A Look At Leaked Design

OnePlus’ next offering in India, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is coming to India on February 17. After OnePlus announced the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G earlier this week, the company has since been teasing specifications of the upcoming mid-ranger one-by-one. While officially OnePlus has only announced the battery and processor details of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, pretty much the whole specifications of the smartphones, along with its design have been leaked already.

OnePlus has announced the that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Now, the company has also announced the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will come with 65W SuperVooc fast charging technology, same as the OnePlus 9RT. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be launched in India on February 17 and will come was the successor of the OnePlus Nord CE that was launched last year.

While officially OnePlus has only revealed the charging and processor details of the upcoming smartphone, we have already come to know most of the specifications via leaks and have an idea of what the OnePlus Nord CE 2 may look like.

According to a recent report from noted tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G may come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+. The smartphone is also tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone will be launched with Android 11 out of the box and will be eligible for two software updates.

A leaked image from Agarwal also hints at the design of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G that shows a protruding camera module that emerges from the back panel of the smartphone. The camera module shows a triple rear camera setup that includes two large lenses and one small hole for a third lens.

