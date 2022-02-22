OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 65W SuperVOOC charging goes on open sale on 22 Feb: Here’s why you’d want one

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is going on open sale from 22 February onwards at pricing that starts at Rs 23,999 for the 6/128 GB model. You can pay Rs 1,000 more for the 8 GB variant.

Why is that exciting? Well, for one thing, at a time when many smartphone makers are leaving chargers out of boxes, OnePlus is bundling a 65W SuperVOOC charging unit that can take the phone to 100% in just over 30 minutes. Secondly, the Nord CE 2 seems like very good value in a neat little package.

Your Rs 23,999 gets you not just 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, but also a slim, 7.8 mm thick chassis, a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 90 Hz refresh rate, a triple-slot card tray that supports dual SIM as well as 1 TB microSD cards, dual 2250 mAh batteries for twice the charging rate, and more!

Advertisement

Oh, and there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chip doing the heavy-lifting, not to mention the fact that there’s an actual 3.5 mm audio jack in that slim chassis.

The rear camera array features a 64 MP sensor paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide and 2 MP macro. The 64 MP unit is usually binned down to 16 MP to improve the camera’s light-gathering abilities and promises sharp, clear images with AI-backed colour science. The selfie camera is a 16 MP unit.

Speaking of AI, that Dimensity 900 SoC enables not just better colours, but AI-enhanced features such as a better night mode, more natural skin tones, scene detection, and more.

Additionally, you can 4K 30 video from the rear with the option of recording 240 FPS slo-mo at HD. The dual-view recording mode lets you use the front and rear camera units simultaneously to shoot interesting vlogs.

Advertisement

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror colour options, with one being a matte finish and the latter a more reflective one. Both do a good job of making the phone look more expensive than it actually is. The design is more refined as well, this time around, with OnePlus option for a flowing design that more smoothly incorporates the camera Island.

If you’re looking to buy the phone on 22 Feb, ICICI Bank is offering a Rs 1,500 cash back on EMI payments as well as a no-cost EMI option. Purchasing the phone also nets you a discount on the OnePlus Buds Z and Red Cable memberships, as well as three months of free Spotify Premium.

Advertisement

At 24k, you can’t really fault the phone’s feature set, and as a ‘Core Edition’ phone, it’s not surprising how well OnePlus nails the basics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.