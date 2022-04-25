OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G To Come With 120Hz Display, 5000mAh Battery And More: Everything We Know So Far

OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and the OnePlus Nord Buds in India later this week. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has been teasing the three products, revealing the specifications and features one-by-one. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is one of the highly anticipated offering from the brand and it will come with features like 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. Let us take a look at everything we know about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G ahead of its launch.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is said to be the “Lite" version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 that was launched earlier this year. The smartphone has been confirmed to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It will also come with a Blue Tide colour that is said to be inspired by an “ocean sunset." The smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch 120Hz high refresh display, OnePlus has confirmed. The teasers from OnePlus also show a triple rear camera, which will be headlined by a 64-megapixel primary shooter.

Apart from this, OnePlus has not announced anything about the smartphone. Images show a hole-punch front display, and the company has revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will come with OxygenOS 12.1 out-of-the-box.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be launched alongside the OnePlus 10R 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds TWS earbuds. The OnePlus Nord Buds will be the first wearable device under the OnePlus Nord brand, and will come with AI Noise Cancellation. The company will also launch the OnePlus 10R, which is said to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace for the Indian market.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, and the OnePlus Nord Buds will be launched in India on April 28 at a launch event scheduled for 7PM IST on Thursday, April 28.

