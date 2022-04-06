OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Design, Specifications And Everything We Know So Far

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is supposed to be the most affordable OnePlus Nord smartphone that is expected to launch in the coming weeks. OnePlus Nord CE 2 came out a few months back, and its overall value has been well received in the market by buyers.

And now, OnePlus Nord wants to try its luck further down the price level with the Nord CE 2 Lite. Nord CE 2 Lite images have been leaked since then via tipsters, giving us a clear idea about the phone’s focus and possible targeted audience.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite prices could start from Rs 18,999 which will make it a value-centric smartphone that OnePlus Nord can pitch against the Xiaomi, Realme and Vivo of the market.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite design as per the leaks suggests the phone is going to be a mirror image of the Nord CE 2 which is not a bad thing. And other changes made to keep the price down will be a plastic body, no alert slider and the fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. The screen will carry a punch-hole layout at the top left and the cameras at the back housed within a rectangular module.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is supposed to have a 6.58-inch LCD Full HD+ display, which supports 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to get Snapdragon 695 chipset, with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB as the storage option.

For optics, Nord CE 2 Lite should be having a triple rear camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel mono and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone’s 5000mAh battery is likely to support 33W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite does not have an official launch date for now, but going by all these details and the supposed look of the smartphone, expect OnePlus to share official details about the phone’s launch very soon.

