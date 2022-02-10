OnePlus Nord CE 2 Smartphone Is Launching In India On This Date

Popular smartphone brand OnePlus will launch its next smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G on February 17, the company has confirmed. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup and may come with up to 8GB of RAM. OnePlus has not announced any details about the smartphone, but the company has said that it’s going to be “a little more than you’d expect." The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been in the news since the past few weeks, and few specifications and features of the smartphone have already been leaked earlier.

OnePlus announced the February 17 launch date for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 on the OnePlus India official Twitter handle. The video clip shared with the tweet gives slight hint as to what can be expected in terms of the design with a power button located on the right while the volume rocker is placed on the left side of the smartphone. The video also makes it seem like the smartphone may not have an alert slider, a trademark OnePlus design trait that is seen on all phones from the popular brand.

Previously, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was rumoured to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which may be expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. Earlier, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was tipped to come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also rumoured to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, according to previous rumours.

Some reports have also said that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G may come to India as a rebranded version of the Oppo Reno 7 SE that was launched in China back in November 2021. If that is correct, then the smartphone will come with the above-mentioned specifications and the triple rear camera may include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

