OnePlus Nord Series Seemingly Getting A 'Lite' Phone, Key Specifications Leaked

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 (or OnePlus Nord 2) has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, but it appears the company is also working on a ‘Lite’ model. Rumoured to be called the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the phone is said to be limited to the Indian market, but launch details remain unclear. According to OnLeaks with Smartprix, the phone will feature triple rear cameras and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset. OnePlus has been rumoured to be working on a Nord phone that might cost under Rs 20,000, but the moniker remains unclear. It is likely the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G could be the same device with an affordable price tag.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Specifications (expected)

According to the publication, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone would feature a 6.59-inch Full-HD fluid display that is bigger than the 6.43-inch screen on the OnePlus Nord CE launched last year. As the name suggests, it’ll have 5G support, and the triple rear camera setup might include a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone may also include two 2-megapixel snappers at the back. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is said to include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. At the front, we may get a 16-megapixel snapper for video calling and selfies. As mentioned, the smartphone may carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset that also powers mid-budget offerings like Moto G71 and Honor X30.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is also rumoured to carry triple rear cameras and MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood. Other rumoured features include a 6.43-inch display with Full-HD+ AMOLED resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, and 5G support. Leaks suggest the phone is essentially a rebadged Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G that debuted in China in November 2021.

