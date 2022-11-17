OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi Confirm New Flagship Phones With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset: All Details

Qualcomm has unleashed its new flagship Snapdragon chipset this week, and right on cue, we have official confirmations from a few brands that will be launching phones with this hardware very soon. Qualcomm has shared a list of brands that will be partnering for the new chip, with the likes of Honor, Xiaomi, OnePlus and Oppo among others mentioned. But now, brands are coming out with their own update about using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Here are some brands that have confirmed the models that will be launching soon.

Xiaomi 13

Advertisement

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the new Xiaomi 13 flagship series, and all rumours indicate that Xiaomi will be using the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to power its devices.

We are not sure if all of them will be using the Qualcomm SoC or if it will have a mix of MediaTek and Qualcomm hardware on its phones. But either way, Xiaomi has confirmed the news, and we are eager to see which of these models gets the new chipset.

OnePlus 11

Advertisement

OnePlus has also been in the news with regards to the OnePlus 11 which could be launching soon, and now the company has confirmed that it is also using the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. OnePlus will continue its partnership with Hasselblad for cameras, which are likely to have a triple rear setup and support 100W charging speed this time around.

Oppo Find X6

Advertisement

Oppo is bringing the next Find X series phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

It is excited about the prospect of the mobile ray tracing technology and other improvements around AI that the new hardware brings to mobile devices. Oppo has not shared a timeline for the launch of the next Find X phone, most likely to be called Find X6 but the confirmation itself is a sign that the phone should be coming out in early 2023.

Read all the Latest Tech News here