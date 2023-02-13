OnePlus Pad Tablet India Sale Details Revealed: What We Know

The OnePlus Pad tablet was unveiled at the Cloud 11 event earlier this month along with the OnePlus 11 smartphones. But we didn’t get details about its availability and possible price range. Now, we can confirm that the OnePlus Pad tablet will go on sale in April, for which the pre-order will be starting around the same time.

The OnePlus Pad could be available via Flipkart in the country, which will be interesting since the company has used Amazon as its exclusive partner for products in the country. OnePlus is building an ecosystem, and a tablet is crucial towards achieving that goal.

OnePlus Pad India Price Expected

OnePlus has shared all the details and hardware specs of the OnePlus Pad tablet but the one thing we still don’t know is the pricing of its first tablet. Rumours suggest OnePlus could have this positioned as a premium product which could put it in the range of Rs 40,000.

OnePlus Pad Specifications

OnePlus is offering a 11.6-inch 2K display that gets a 144Hz refresh rate screen. OnePlus is offering the popular OxygenOS 13 version for the slate which is likely to have some tablet-centric features. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The full-metal finishing of the tablet definitely catches your eye and you have a circular camera module at the back. OnePlus is packing the tablet with a 9,510mAh battery that charges at 67W speed. It has quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and for imaging you have 13-megapixel rear and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Android tablets have become powerful in the past few years but where they are lacking is the software aspect. Android is yet to fully optimise itself for the big screen devices but we are hopeful that OnePlus can solve the puzzle and give us a competent product which could maybe challenge the iPads? We’ll know more about that in the coming months.

