OnePlus Pad To Launch Soon? Official Image Reveals Key Details, Design And More

OnePlus has scheduled its latest smartphone launch event for February 7th in India, where the highly-anticipated OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R are set to be unveiled. However, the company may have a surprise in store for fans as a new device, known as the ‘OnePlus Pad,’ may also make its debut at the event.

The official Cloud11 event page for OnePlus now displays a fifth tab for a device referred to as the ‘OnePlus Pad,’ fueling speculation that the company may be debuting a tablet device. This is further supported by leaked images shared by industry tipsters such as @OnLeaks.

According to official image released by OnePlus, the OnePlus Pad tablet appears to feature iPad Pro-inspired slim bezels, a prominent camera module with a single lens and LED flash, and a greenish-matte finish on the rear. The materials used in the construction of the tablet are yet to be confirmed, but it is speculated that it will be crafted out of aluminum. Leaked images also reveal that the device will have flat, rather than rounded, sides, giving it a sleek look.

Alongside the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus is also launching the OnePlus 115G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus TV 65 Pro Q2.

It is unclear at this time how OnePlus will price the OnePlus Pad and for which market segment it is intended. However, given the rumored aggressive pricing of the OnePlus 11, it is possible that the company will use a similar strategy for the OnePlus Pad.

The OnePlus 11 is expected to have a starting price of Rs 54,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in India. Additional variants with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage may also be available for Rs 59,999 and Rs 66,999.

